OU football: Big 12 announces afternoon kick for Sooners vs Kansas

The Big 12 announced a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN for the Sooners' home game against Kansas Nov. 7. It'll be the first afternoon kickoff for OU this season.
Plans for Saturday, Nov. 7: 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈#Big12FB | @Academy Sports + Outdoors pic.twitter.com/DgZQ10FvmD— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 26, 2020
No. 24 OU (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) has had two evening games and two 11 a.m. CT kicks, and have a 7 p.m. CT game on Oct. 31 in Lubbock, Texas, against Texas Tech.
In their last matchup in Lawrence, Kansas, the Sooners beat Kansas, 45-20.
