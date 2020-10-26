You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Big 12 announces afternoon kick for Sooners vs Kansas

Marvin Mims

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Big 12 announced a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN for the Sooners' home game against Kansas Nov. 7. It'll be the first afternoon kickoff for OU this season.

No. 24 OU (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) has had two evening games and two 11 a.m. CT kicks, and have a 7 p.m. CT game on Oct. 31 in Lubbock, Texas, against Texas Tech.

In their last matchup in Lawrence, Kansas, the Sooners beat Kansas, 45-20.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

