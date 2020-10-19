OU football: Big 12 announced time, TV for Sooners at Texas Tech

The Sooners are set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Fox, Oct. 31, against Texas Tech, the Big 12 announced Monday.
🥁 Drum rollllll for the Week 8⃣ #Big12FB 📺 details@Academy Sports + Outdoors pic.twitter.com/FXtZ9abHlx— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 19, 2020
The evening kick will be third of the season for the Sooners, the first two being their games against Missouri State and Iowa State.
Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) is just coming off of a bye week after beating Texas, 53-45. Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3 Big 12) is scheduled to play West Virginia Oct. 24.
