OU football: Big 12 announced time, TV for Sooners at Texas Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler looks to the replay board during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners are set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Fox, Oct. 31, against Texas Tech, the Big 12 announced Monday.

The evening kick will be third of the season for the Sooners, the first two being their games against Missouri State and Iowa State.

Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) is just coming off of a bye week after beating Texas, 53-45. Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3 Big 12) is scheduled to play West Virginia Oct. 24.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

