OU football: Big 12 addresses clock error that nearly cost Sooners against Texas, per reports

Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley holds up the Golden Hat at the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

On Monday evening, the Big 12 Conference addressed a timing error during OU's 53-45 win over Texas that gave the Longhorns 39 extra seconds of clock to score and send the game to overtime, per reports from The Athletic's Jason Kersey and The Tulsa World's Eric Bailey.

After Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger ran three yards on third down, the play ended leaving 5:50 in regulation as seven extra seconds ran off the game clock. The Big 12 officials proceeded to overcorrect the clock, resetting it to 6:36 when it should have landed at 5:57.

"Big 12 Conference football officials liaison Greg Burks acknowledges that a timing error did occur," a conference spokesperson told The Athletic and The Tulsa World Friday evening. "The play clock should have been set to 5:57 after that play."

The extra time given to the Longhorns later helped them knot the score at 31 apiece with 14 seconds left in the fourth to force an extra period.

"We obviously knew that wasn't correct," OU head coach Lincoln Riley said in Monday's Big 12 coaches teleconference. "We questioned the officials about it. I actually thought they were going to stop it and talk about it, (but) they didn't. We were not happy about it over on our sideline."

Oklahoma ended up needing four overtimes to finally edge the Longhorns when the Sooners likely should have won in regulation.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

