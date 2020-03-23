OU football: Bennie Wylie hosts workout on Facebook Live

Oklahoma Director of Performance Bennie Wylie hosted a workout on Facebook Live Monday morning.
The workout was streamed on Victory Family Church's Facebook page. The 32-minute video was posted on the page after the stream finished.
The workout started with a set of 10 push-ups, medicine ball slams, dumbbell push-ups.
Wylie and the Sooners were scheduled to be in the midst of spring practice, but the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has suspended or canceled nearly all major sports in the country. Oklahoma indefinitely suspended all athletic activity, including practices and workouts, on March 12.
Oklahoma's spring game was scheduled for April 18, but the program announced it is being moved from that date, and they are determining if it will be rescheduled or fully canceled.
