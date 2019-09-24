OU football: Behind Parnell Motley's statistical dominance to start the season

To most Oklahoma fans, the numbers probably didn't look right.
On Sept. 11, Pro Football Focus, a popular football analytics website, tweeted that senior cornerback Parnell Motley was the nation's leader in completion percentage allowed with .08 percent.
Thru 2 weeks, Parnell Motley has only allowed 1 reception on 12 targets in coverage, the best mark at the FBS level. pic.twitter.com/SW4Vyvfy8X— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2019
In 2018, Motley was a regular starter on a secondary that gave up the most passing yards per game in the country with 280. With the Sooners' recent defensive woes, his stats could have easily been brushed off as an anomaly.
But eight days later, Motley's name was once again at the top of a national statistical category according to PFF. This time, he was leading the nation in fewest yards per cover snap with .07.
No FBS cornerback has allowed fewer yards per cover snap so far this season than Parnell Motley! pic.twitter.com/sa8CKiQ4gd— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 19, 2019
The entire defense has struggled in years past, but Motley is no stranger to hot starts. In the first month of the season in 2017, Motley snagged a key interception in the second half of the Sooners' 31-16 upset victory at Ohio State. He proceeded to take an interception 77 yards to the house against Tulane the following week. In 2018, Motley got two September interceptions as well, including a game-ending one in a 28-21 overtime win against Army.
However, Motley didn't pick up any more interceptions after his first two in 2017, and he caught only one additional pick in 2018.
"In 2017, I got out to an early jump. In 2018, I had a good start then kind of declined," Motley said. "It’s good to feed off the motivation from that. I don’t look at those kind of things as anything other than that — it’s good to see it, but it’s got to keep me motivated."
What may be different in 2019 for Motley is that the stats that are leaping off the page aren't interceptions, but more advanced statistics. For the team at PFF, cornerbacks present a unique evaluation challenge because the mainstream stats aren't necessarily reflective of a cornerback's overall abilities.
It's easy to look at offensive stats like receptions, yards gained and touchdowns, but the secondary's job isn't to rack up stats — it's to prevent the offense from getting stats.
“The thing about cornerback play is that it’s pretty outcome driven. We can look at interceptions, but that’s pretty noisy because oftentimes a guy will be targeted a lot, which means more interceptions, even if he’s not great," said PFF senior data scientist Eric Eager. "You need to be able to chart and look at all the times he’s targeted, but then there’s the whole skill of being not targeted at all. If you’re a good cornerback, then teams aren’t going to throw at you, so there’s value in looking at that.”
Along with Motley's history of hot starts and declines, the stats could be misleading for two more reasons: a small sample size and weak competition.
Motley's .08 completion percentage was through only two games, and the yards per cover snap of .07 was through three. While it is encouraging, a larger sample size will be more reflective of a dramatic improvement on Motley's end.
The Sooners' three opponents this year — Houston, South Dakota and UCLA — each have 1-3 records, and only UCLA has shown elite offensive potential. His stats would be more impressive if the Sooners took on a tougher nonconference slate.
"When you play UCLA, Houston and South Dakota, you really do have to look at how good the team is relative to how you’re playing," Eager said. "You do have to be careful about reacting to small sample sizes because they might not be predictable. We’re going to see Oklahoma play in the Big 12 now with a lot of elite receivers, and that'll show more. It’s better to be good in the first part of the season than it is to be not good in the first part of the season, but you don’t want to take too much out of it.”
Motley will have his opportunity to show whether or not the numbers are a product of small sample size and weak competition on Saturday against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have traditionally been among the nation's best offenses, and they are known to throw the ball at a high rate.
Texas Tech's main receiving threat is junior T.J. Vasher, who's entering the game with 18 receptions, 246 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 wideout has a combination of elite height and speed that makes him a matchup problem for secondaries, but Motley is prepared for the challenge.
“I’m excited for that matchup and for the competition to get even better," Motley said. "I’ve been checking this guy since my sophomore year. It’ll be great to guard him again — he’s tall, can catch the ball, he can run. He’s not your average receiver, and it’ll be great to line up against him again.”
Advanced metrics have become more popular in recent years in sports like basketball and baseball, but the football coaching community has been slower to get behind the data and prefer exclusively looking at game video.
Eager and his colleagues are experts in analyzing data, but they understand that stats are simply a tool that can help coaches get a better understanding when evaluating players.
“If you look at defensive backs specifically, getting burned on one play is probably all a coach sees when they go back and look at a game," Eager said. "But if you see in the numbers that a player is playing terrific on 79 out of 80 snaps, and one snap goes over his head — he’s more likely to play 80 great snaps next week than to get burned twice. ... Like every position in football, you can get a lot out if you watch a lot of tape and add some contextual analysis with stats.”
Among the coaches that understand the balance of stats and video is Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. He is often hesitant to talk about his opinion on practice or a game before watching the game video, but he also is a proponent of using stats to add more context to his evaluations.
“What we do as coaches is we’ll tell you if it’s a good performance or a bad performance, and the stats are driven by just that — good performance and bad performance," Grinch said. "I certainly think the (analyzing video and stats) go hand in hand, but ultimately we’re in the behavior business. Everything we tell them is to either curb behavior that’s not right or enhance behavior that is right. Sometimes numbers can generate that conversation, but ultimately the video is the tell-all."
