You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Beer sales 'the greatest thing that's ever happened to the university'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Beer

An OU cup is filled with Bud Light before the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Jeff Hobbs, while holding a beer, couldn't help but smile at the fact that what he was holding was bought within the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

"I pretty much think that it's the greatest thing that's ever happened to the university," Hobbs said. "I'm really excited about this."

The 36-year-old said he's been coming to OU football games for 18 years. Now, for the first time ever, OU sporting events will sell alcoholic beverages, after the Board of Regents approved alcohol sales at OU sporting events in May.

The decision came after a pilot program, established in October 2018, allowed alcohol sales at OU basketball games in the 2018-19 season and at the annual spring football game.

Jim Swafford, who lives in Dallas, has been coming to OU games "off-and-on" since the early '80s, and he said when he heard about beer being available, he had to stop by.

"I think it's great," Swafford said. "When I found out that they were selling beer this year, I said, 'Hey, I'll come back up.'"

"It's available at other stadiums," said Kevin, a longtime OU sports fan. "I don't really know what the deal was, but I figured it was coming. I'm not sorry to see it."

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments