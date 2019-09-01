OU football: Beer sales 'the greatest thing that's ever happened to the university'

Jeff Hobbs, while holding a beer, couldn't help but smile at the fact that what he was holding was bought within the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
"I pretty much think that it's the greatest thing that's ever happened to the university," Hobbs said. "I'm really excited about this."
The 36-year-old said he's been coming to OU football games for 18 years. Now, for the first time ever, OU sporting events will sell alcoholic beverages, after the Board of Regents approved alcohol sales at OU sporting events in May.
The decision came after a pilot program, established in October 2018, allowed alcohol sales at OU basketball games in the 2018-19 season and at the annual spring football game.
Jim Swafford, who lives in Dallas, has been coming to OU games "off-and-on" since the early '80s, and he said when he heard about beer being available, he had to stop by.
"I think it's great," Swafford said. "When I found out that they were selling beer this year, I said, 'Hey, I'll come back up.'"
"It's available at other stadiums," said Kevin, a longtime OU sports fan. "I don't really know what the deal was, but I figured it was coming. I'm not sorry to see it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.