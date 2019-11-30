OU football: Bedlam time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TV time: 7 p.m. CT
TV channel: FOX
Radio: Directory
Pre-game reading:
OU football: Chuba Hubbard to be focus of Sooner defense during Bedlam
OU football: Grant Calcaterra reflects on retirement from football, looks forward to bright future ahead
OU football: 'They become like your own kid' — R.J. Proctor finds family while playing away from home
OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — Oklahoma State
OU football: Jalen Hurts' ball security, stopping Chuba Hubbard — 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's weekly presser
