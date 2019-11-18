You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Bedlam kickoff time, TV announced

Creed Humphrey and Charleston Rambo

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo celebrate after winning the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners get another game under the lights.

No. 10 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) will kick off against No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 30 on Fox, the Big 12 announced Monday morning.

The matchup is the fourth straight evening kickoff for the Sooners. Oklahoma vs. TCU will be at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

