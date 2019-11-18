OU football: Bedlam kickoff time, TV announced

The Sooners get another game under the lights.
No. 10 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) will kick off against No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 30 on Fox, the Big 12 announced Monday morning.
Bedlam. Prime time. Next week.#okstate #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/ZFED4h3jL2— Cowboy Football 🇨🇦🤠 (@CowboyFB) November 18, 2019
The matchup is the fourth straight evening kickoff for the Sooners. Oklahoma vs. TCU will be at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.