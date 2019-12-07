You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer heads to locker room with injury in Big 12 Championship

Ronnie Perkins

Sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Update: Brewer is out for the rest of the game and will not return. Baylor started the second half with backup Gerry Bohanon at quarterback. 

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer went to the locker room with an injury in the second quarter of the Bears' matchup with Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship.

There has been no announcement as to how long he will be out. ESPN's Holly Rowe said referee Mike Defee approached Baylor coach Matt Rhule to further evaluate Brewer.

Brewer completed three of six passes for 15 yards before the injury, and he has thrown for 2,935 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. For an offense that is already struggling to gain yards against the Sooner defense, losing its starting quarterback may prove to be a challenge for Baylor.

