OU football: Barry Switzer urges public to 'keep your ass away from others' amid coronavirus pandemic

Norman mayor Breea Clark posted a video on Facebook of former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer urging the public to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Switzer, 82, described the coronavirus as "the toughest opponent" he's ever faced. He said people washing their hands, sanitizing surfaces and avoid touching their faces are ways to avoid spreading the virus, but social distancing is the best way to prevent from getting it.
"(Coronavirus) is kicking our butt, but I'll tell you what, I got the gameplan to beat it," Switzer said. "The best chance we have to kick its butt is social distancing. That's keeping away from others outside. No more high fives, no more hugs, no more head on tackling. Keep your ass away from others."
The coronavirus brought sports to a halt, as the NCAA canceled all spring and winter championships, the Big 12 has banned in-person team activities until at least May 31, and OU has banned all in-person activities on campus until at least July 31.
Switzer was Oklahoama's head coach from 1973-1988. He led the Sooners to three national championships, 12 Big Eight championships and a 157-29-4 record. Switzer also led the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl win in 1995.
