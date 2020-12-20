OU football: Baker Mayfield's pair of 1st half touchdowns leads Browns to 20-6 win over Giants

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led his team to a 20-6 win against the New York Giants on Sunday night, getting back into the win column after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Monday.
Mayfield completed 27-of-32 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the win, bringing his touchdown passes total to 25 on the season. Mayfield threw his first touchdown of the game in the second quarter, when the Browns were down 3-0. After a fake handoff, Mayfield found tight end Austin Hooper in the back of the end zone from just two yards out to give Cleveland its first lead of the night.
Mayfield finds Hooper. #Browns take the lead!📺: #CLEvsNYG on NBC📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/upjRqowLf3 pic.twitter.com/2dX5mZwxMk— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2020
He threw his second touchdown in the same quarter, right before halftime. He found receiver Jarvis Landry near the back of the end zone for another two-yard score after moving to his right, putting the Browns up 13-3 headed into halftime.
Touchdown @God_Son80❗️📺: https://t.co/jyHm6MrARd pic.twitter.com/mW6mzXJMIk— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 21, 2020
Mayfield finished the first half completing 17-of-19 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He would lead his team on another touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to get the Browns at the 20-point mark. That would cap off the scoring for Cleveland as the Browns wrapped up the win in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
With the win, Mayfield has led the Browns to their first 10-win season since 2007, and the team is a near lock for its first playoff appearance in 18 years. Cleveland will play again next Sunday, Dec. 27, staying at MetLife Stadium for a road game against the New York Jets at noon CT on CBS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.