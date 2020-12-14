OU football: Baker Mayfield's 343 passing yards, 2 touchdowns not enough in Browns' 47-42 loss to Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw 28 completions on 47 attempts for 343 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Cleveland Browns’ 47-42 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night. Mayfield also ran five times for 23 yards and a touchdown.
The former Sooner started the game off with an 11-play scoring drive, completing six of seven passes for 56 yards. The drive was capped off with a 7-yard rushing touchdown from running back Nick Chubb.
.@NickChubb21 is IN for the touchdown! 🚂📺: https://t.co/auJgZw1LIo pic.twitter.com/Pp4HU3mVYg— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2020
On the Browns’ second drive, Mayfield led the offense to the Raven’s 22-yard line only for kicker Cody Parkey to miss a 39-yard field goal.
With just under eight minutes left in the second quarter, Mayfield led his offense to a 14-yard touchdown run from Chubb. Mayfield tossed two completions including a 37-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones.
.@bakermayfield to @dpeoplesjones for 37 yards!📺: https://t.co/auJgZw1LIo pic.twitter.com/1X4fWGS27j— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2020
The Ravens scored a quick touchdown to open the second half, making the score 14-28. Mayfield led another 11-play drive, completing four of nine passes for 58 yards for a 5-yard touchdown run from Kareem Hunt.
After the Browns forced a punt, Mayfield’s first play of the drive was intercepted by linebacker Tyus Bowser, resulting in an easy touchdown for Baltimore.
Mayfield came back with a 21-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to wide receiver Rashard Higgins. The Browns elected to go for 2, and Mayfield completed a pass to Peoples-Jones for a successful attempt to make the score 34-28.
After a three-and-out from the Ravens, the Browns took the lead by one with a 5-yard touchdown run from Baker Mayfield and an extra point from Parkey.
.@bakermayfield will take it in HIMSELF 📺: https://t.co/auJgZw1LIo pic.twitter.com/OXM592sUxp— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2020
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a touchdown to Mayfield's former teammate, wide receiver Marquise Brown, and a 2-point conversion to make the score 42-35 with 1:51 left in the game. Mayfield threw a perfect 4-of-4 completions and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt to tie the game at 42 points.
With a minute left, Jackson drove to the Cleveland 43-yard line where kicker Justin Tucker nailed the game-winning 55-yard field goal.
AUTOMATUCK 🔥🔥🔥Tune in: https://t.co/duomvuhT6t pic.twitter.com/gQEnnzK5vF— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020
The Browns’ next game will be against the New York Giants at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 20 and will be televised on NBC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.