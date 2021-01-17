You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield's 207 yards, touchdown can't lift Browns in 22-17 playoff loss to Chiefs

Then-senior quarterback Baker Mayfield brings his arm back to throw the ball Nov. 25.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 23 of his 37 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as his team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-17, in the AFC divisional round Sunday.

Mayfield and the Browns offense couldn’t get going in the first half, entering halftime with just three points. Mayfield did have a few first half highlights however, such as when he converted a third-and-4 on the Chiefs’ 26-yard line, lowering his shoulder  to get past the first down marker. Another play saw Mayfield complete a long throw on second-and-20 from the Browns 20-yard line, finding tight end David Njoku in the middle of the field to get a first down.

Mayfield had a chance for his first touchdown of the game in the first half when he completed a pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins. However, Higgins fumbled the ball after taking a hit from Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson. The ball went in and out of the end zone, resulting in a touchback. Kansas City would get a field goal on the ensuing drive, and the Browns would go into halftime trailing 19-3.

Mayfield would eventually get his first touchdown pass of the game, leading his team down the field in the third quarter with the help of two key catches from Higgins and tight end Austin Hooper. The touchdown would come on a first-and-goal play from the 4-yard line, with Mayfield finding wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the front corner of the end zone after faking the handoff. The score cut the Chiefs’ lead to nine with the score at 19-10.

Mayfield would lead his team on one more scoring drive capped off by a rushing touchdown from running back Kareem Hunt. The Browns would get one more chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but would have to punt the ball away. They wouldn’t get the ball back, as the Chiefs would run out the rest of the clock and eliminate the Browns from the playoffs.

Mayfield ended his season with 376 completed passes for 4,030 yards, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, completing nearly 62 percent of his passes. In his third NFL season, he led the Browns to their first 10-win season since 2007, their first playoff appearance since 2002 and their first playoff win since 1994.  

