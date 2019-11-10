OU football: Baker Mayfield throws late touchdown as Browns beat Bills

It was an exciting ending today in Cleveland as the Browns beat the Buffalo Bills, 19-16, to secure their third win of the season and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Baker Mayfield had his best game of the season, completing 26 of his 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
Browns’ receiver Jarvis Landry had a huge day, catching nine passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.
Touchdown #Browns!@BakerMayfield finds @God_Son80 for 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/05FjH1Fmij— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 10, 2019
The Browns’ offense struggled early, particularly in the red zone. However, Mayfield found a way to get his team into the end zone with the game on the line.
.@Browns take the lead!@BakerMayfield delivers to Rashard Higgins to put Cleveland up by 3. #BUFvsCLE📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/E5VLZTMkKx— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
Cleveland got the break it needed in the end, as Buffalo’s kicker, Stephen Hauschka, missed a 53-yard field goal that would have sent the game to overtime.
The Browns will look to keep the momentum going this week as they host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. That game will be on FOX at 7:20 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.