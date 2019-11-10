You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield throws late touchdown as Browns beat Bills

Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield pumps up the crowd during the game against Army Sept. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

It was an exciting ending today in Cleveland as the Browns beat the Buffalo Bills, 19-16, to secure their third win of the season and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Baker Mayfield had his best game of the season, completing 26 of his 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Browns’ receiver Jarvis Landry had a huge day, catching nine passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns’ offense struggled early, particularly in the red zone. However, Mayfield found a way to get his team into the end zone with the game on the line.

Cleveland got the break it needed in the end, as Buffalo’s kicker, Stephen Hauschka, missed a 53-yard field goal that would have sent the game to overtime.

The Browns will look to keep the momentum going this week as they host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. That game will be on FOX at 7:20 p.m. CT.

