You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 2 interceptions, 192 yards in Browns win over Bengals

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mayfield

Quarterback de cuarto año Baker Mayfield lanza la pelota el 14 de Marzo.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Cleveland Browns took care of business in the Battle of Ohio and kept their playoff hopes alive Sunday afternoon as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-19. The Browns are now 6-7 and in third place in the AFC North with five games left to play.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had a rough day, completing just 11 of his 24 passes for 192 yards, one rushing touchdown and two interceptions. He finished with a 38.9 QBR.

The Browns struggled with the Bengals all day long and leaned on their run game in the second half to carry them to a much needed win. The Browns, who have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league, need to capitalize on their opportunities if they want a chance to compete in the postseason.

It’ll be a Heisman reunion next week as the Browns travel to Glendale, Arizona, to take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 15.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments