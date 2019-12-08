OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 2 interceptions, 192 yards in Browns win over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns took care of business in the Battle of Ohio and kept their playoff hopes alive Sunday afternoon as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-19. The Browns are now 6-7 and in third place in the AFC North with five games left to play.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield had a rough day, completing just 11 of his 24 passes for 192 yards, one rushing touchdown and two interceptions. He finished with a 38.9 QBR.
.@bakermayfield TAKES IT IN HIMSELF!#CINvsCLE pic.twitter.com/kfXRKr8SZL— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 8, 2019
The Browns struggled with the Bengals all day long and leaned on their run game in the second half to carry them to a much needed win. The Browns, who have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league, need to capitalize on their opportunities if they want a chance to compete in the postseason.
It’ll be a Heisman reunion next week as the Browns travel to Glendale, Arizona, to take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.