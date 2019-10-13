You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 3 interceptions in loss to Seattle

Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield throws up the OU hand sign during the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Cleveland Browns are now 2-4 after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

Baker Mayfield had another tough day, completing 22 of his 37 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Mayfield also had a rushing touchdown — the first of his career.

The Browns led 20-6 early in the game, but Seattle went on to score 19 unanswered points. Cleveland’s upcoming bye week couldn’t come at a better time as they prepare to play the defending Super Bowl Champions in New England on Oct. 27. 

