OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 3 interceptions in loss to Seattle

The Cleveland Browns are now 2-4 after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Baker Mayfield had another tough day, completing 22 of his 37 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Mayfield also had a rushing touchdown — the first of his career.
Just. Like. That.@bakermayfield takes it in himself! pic.twitter.com/VYEIpQUB70— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 13, 2019
.@bakermayfield to @obj for 41 yards! pic.twitter.com/hCqBvDAhls— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 13, 2019
Baker Mayfield now has a TD pass to go with his rushing TD in the first quarter.#OUDNA | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/Rmn9A4ZV5m— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 13, 2019
The Browns led 20-6 early in the game, but Seattle went on to score 19 unanswered points. Cleveland’s upcoming bye week couldn’t come at a better time as they prepare to play the defending Super Bowl Champions in New England on Oct. 27.
