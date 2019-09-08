You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 3 interceptions in Browns season opener

  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield pumps up the crowd during the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Baker Mayfield’s second NFL season didn’t start the way that he wanted. 

The Browns are now 0–1 after a 43–13 loss to the Titans. Cleveland totaled 18 penalties for a staggering 182 yards — the second most in team history. 

Mayfield had nice moments but had a rough game overall, going 25–38 for 285 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also had one fumble and was taken down in the end zone for a safety. 

Baker Mayfield and the Browns look to get back on track next week when they take on the Jets on Monday Night Football. 

