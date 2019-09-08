OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 3 interceptions in Browns season opener

Baker Mayfield’s second NFL season didn’t start the way that he wanted.
The Browns are now 0–1 after a 43–13 loss to the Titans. Cleveland totaled 18 penalties for a staggering 182 yards — the second most in team history.
Mayfield had nice moments but had a rough game overall, going 25–38 for 285 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also had one fumble and was taken down in the end zone for a safety.
.@BakerMayfield hits Jarvis on the back shoulder 🎯 @God_Son80 #TENvsCLE— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/xeKJYmoy2C
SHAKE. AND. BAKE. @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/R2MyKl1LEM— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 8, 2019
Things are starting to look dangerous in Cleveland 😈😈 @bakermayfield @David_Njoku80 pic.twitter.com/1lwHrqkvM4— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 8, 2019
Baker Mayfield and the Browns look to get back on track next week when they take on the Jets on Monday Night Football.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.