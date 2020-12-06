OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 4 touchdown passes in Browns' 41-35 win over Titans

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to a 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Mayfield threw 25 completions on 33 attempts for 334 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.
Mayfield started the game completing four of five attempts for 54 yards on his first drive. After a costly false start penalty in the red zone, the Browns were forced to settle for a field goal.
Later, the Browns defense forced a turnover on downs and Mayfield capitalized with a two yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
.@bakermayfield finds @God_Son80 in the back of the end zone for SIX!📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/VE4xOVpslK— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020
After a quick fumble from Titans running back Derrick Henry, Mayfield took advantage of the field position with a 1-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Kendall Lamm.
BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/Vaz0ZGcdFK— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020
Mayfield marched back onto the field after a quick Titans touchdown, and on the first play of the drive completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins.
75-yard TD❗️@bakermayfield finds @dpeoplesjones for six!📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/lF3XS1AEex— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020
Cleveland’s defense forced a quick three and out, Mayfield drove down the field and found Higgins in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown.
The Browns forced another quick punt, giving Mayfield another chance to score before the half. Mayfield marched down the gridiron for a 1-yard touchdown run from Nick Chubb, giving the Browns a 38-7 lead going into halftime.
For the second half of the game, the Browns were able to play conservative and secure the win. Mayfield’s only blemish on the stat sheet was a fumble in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Browns’ next game is against the Baltimore Ravens at 7:15 p.m. CT on Dec. 14 on ESPN.
