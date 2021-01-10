OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 3 touchdown passes, guides Browns to 48-37 Wild Card win over Steelers

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led his team to a convincing 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, completing 21 of 34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the Wild Card playoff win.
Mayfield’s Browns got off to a flying start, scoring a touchdown on the first play of the game due to a high snap over the head of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that was recovered in the end zone by Cleveland. An interception on the next drive put Mayfield on the field for the first time. It only took him three plays to score, finding wide receiver Jarvis Landry on third-and-4 for a 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown to give the Browns a quick 14-0 lead.
And just like that, Baker Mayfield has thrown his first NFL Playoff TD pass.#OUDNA | #Browns pic.twitter.com/OVuPGgTZAy— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) January 11, 2021
Mayfield would lead his team on two more touchdown drives in just the first quarter, giving the Browns a 28-0 lead. Those 28 points set an NFL postseason record for most points scored by one team in the first quarter. Mayfield would give his team its fifth touchdown of the half with his second throwing score of the night, finding tight end Austin Hooper on a quick pass from seven yards out.
Another @Browns touchdown before the half. @AustinHooper18 #WeWantMore 📺: #CLEvsPIT on NBC📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/1RAy8atRT2 pic.twitter.com/siFEJA5spf— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2021
The Steelers would attempt to gradually cut into the lead over the course of the third quarter before Mayfield threw his third and final touchdown of the game. With the score at 35-23 in favor of Cleveland, Mayfield found running back Nick Chubb, who took a screen pass 40 yards for Cleveland’s sixth touchdown of the night to make the score 42-23.
NICK CHUBB TO THE HOUSE 💪 @NickChubb21 #WeWantMore #SuperWildCard📺: #CLEvsPIT on NBC📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/1RAy8atRT2 pic.twitter.com/d2Tt0sMxo1— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2021
Pittsburgh would score two more touchdowns, while the Browns would tack on a field goal before the game was over. With the win, the Browns have earned their first playoff victory since 1994 in their first playoff appearance in 18 years.
Mayfield and his team have moved on to the divisional round, where they will face the No. 1 seed in the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City next Sunday, Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. CT on CBS.
