OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes, leads Browns to 35-30 win over Cincinnati Bengals

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 35-30 bounce-back win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Mayfield started the game with two perfect drives — going five for five on completions with 98 yards — and capped the second drive off with a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns held a 21-13 lead at halftime. Mayfield completed 11 of his 14 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Mayfield threw an interception with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a Bengals touchdown with six minutes left. The Browns offense responded with a quick rushing touchdown to put Cleveland up by two scores to seal the victory. 

Mayfield’s Browns suffered a 38-6 loss in week one after he completed 21 of 39 passes for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception. 

Cleveland's next game is at home against The Washington Football Team at noon CT on Sept. 27  and will be televised on FOX.

