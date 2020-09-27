OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes, leads Browns to 34-20 win over Washington

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-20 win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.
Mayfield threw his first touchdown on a 9-yard pass to running back Kareem Hunt right before halftime to give the Browns a 17-7 lead.
.@Kareemhunt7 is in for 6️⃣!📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/v3sZ8lY6Ge— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020
Mayfield threw his second touchdown on a 3-yard pass to receiver Harrison Bryant to give the Browns the lead again in the fourth quarter.
.@bakermayfield finds @hbryant17 for his first NFL TD‼️📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xfFKd9bQbc— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020
Mayfield would convert on 3rd and two with five minutes left on an amazing catch from Kareem Hunt. The Browns would kick a field goal to put the game away.
OKAY @Kareemhunt7 😳📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/DBngfJofz8— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020
Mayfield has now posted back to back solid games after his 219 yards and two touchdowns led Cleveland to a 35-30 win over the Bengals on Sept. 17.
The Browns are 2-1 on the year and will face the Cowboys in Dallas at noon CT on Oct. 4 and will be televised on FOX.
