You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes, leads Browns to 34-20 win over Washington

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield gets ready for the snap during the game against West Virginia Nov. 25.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-20 win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield threw his first touchdown on a 9-yard pass to running back Kareem Hunt right before halftime to give the Browns a 17-7 lead.

Mayfield threw his second touchdown on a 3-yard pass to receiver Harrison Bryant to give the Browns the lead again in the fourth quarter.

Mayfield would convert on 3rd and two with five minutes left on an amazing catch from Kareem Hunt. The Browns would kick a field goal to put the game away.

Mayfield has now posted back to back solid games after his 219 yards and two touchdowns led Cleveland to a 35-30 win over the Bengals on Sept. 17.

The Browns are 2-1 on the year and will face the Cowboys in Dallas at noon CT on Oct. 4 and will be televised on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments