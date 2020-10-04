OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in Browns' 49-38 win over Cowboys

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 19 of his 30 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns as the his team defeated the Cowboys, 49-38, in Arlington, Texas.
Mayfield threw his first touchdown of the game when the Browns were down 14-7, completing a short 4-yard pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Make that TWO touchdowns for @obj ✌️📺: @foxsports pic.twitter.com/2iPIWWVT2L— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2020
On the very next Browns drive after a Cowboys fumble, Mayfield led the offense down the field again and threw his second touchdown of the game. His scoring pass found tight end Austin Hooper to give Cleveland a 21-14 lead.
Another one.That's two first half touchdown passes for Baker Mayfield.#OUDNA | #Browns pic.twitter.com/v5cev1hbM5— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 4, 2020
Cleveland wouldn’t trail again. The Browns would put up 10 more points afterwards to go up 31-14 at halftime. Mayfield continued to shine in the second half as the Browns walked out of AT&T Stadium victorious.
Mayfield and the Browns won their third straight game and are now 3-1 on the season. They return home next week to face the Indianapolis Colts at 3:25 P.M. CT on CBS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.