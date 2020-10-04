You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in Browns' 49-38 win over Cowboys

Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield runs down the sideline after scoring a touchdown Sept 9.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 19 of his 30 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns as the his team defeated the Cowboys, 49-38, in Arlington, Texas.

Mayfield threw his first touchdown of the game when the Browns were down 14-7, completing a short 4-yard pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

On the very next Browns drive after a Cowboys fumble, Mayfield led the offense down the field again and threw his second touchdown of the game. His scoring pass found tight end Austin Hooper to give Cleveland a 21-14 lead.

Cleveland wouldn’t trail again. The Browns would put up 10 more points afterwards to go up 31-14 at halftime. Mayfield continued to shine in the second half as the Browns walked out of AT&T Stadium victorious.

Mayfield and the Browns won their third straight game and are now 3-1 on the season. They return home next week to face the Indianapolis Colts at 3:25 P.M. CT on CBS. 

