OU football: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in Browns' 27-25 win over Jaguars

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won a tight contest Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading his team to a 27-25 victory.
Mayfield completed 19 out of his 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He opened up the scoring for the Browns in the first quarter, with a short 5-yard pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry off play action. The score capped off a drive in which Mayfield threw for 51 yards on just four passes and gave the Browns a 7-3 lead.
Baker Mayfield off to a hot start in Jacksonville.He's completed his first four passes for 51 yards and a TD.#OUDNA | #Brownspic.twitter.com/2KEN749KCU— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 29, 2020
Finding his team down with just a minute to go before halftime, Mayfield threw his second touchdown of the game to give his team the lead right back, finding tight end Austin Hooper in the back of the end zone off another play-action call. The connection was from nine yards out and made the score 17-13 in favor of Cleveland.
Baker Mayfield tosses his second TD pass of the half.He's 10-of-15 for 146 yards.#OUDNA | #Browns pic.twitter.com/gWZ1g5f6mG— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 29, 2020
Mayfield ended the first half completing 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He would continue to be productive and drive his team down the field for two more touchdowns in the second half. Those drives would prove to be vital as the Browns closed out a close victory at EverBank Field.
Mayfield and the Browns have improved to 8-3 this season, keeping their hold on second place in the AFC North. It’s Cleveland’s best 11-game start since 1994. The Browns will return to the field Dec. 6 in another road game against the division-leading Tennessee Titans at noon on CBS.
