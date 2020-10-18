You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield struggles with rib ailment, interceptions in Browns' 38-7 loss to Steelers

Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield watches from the sideline during the first half of the Sooners' game against Texas Tech on Oct. 22, 2016.

 Christoper Michie/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a disappointing performance Sunday afternoon, completing ten of 18 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Heisman winner struggled mightily in the early portions of the first half, producing an unimpressive stat line of 43 passing yards, two interceptions — one of those being a pick-six — and two sacks.

Sunday marked Mayfield’s 11th career game with multiple interceptions, with only Jameis Winston and Philip Rivers having more such games since 2018.

Finally, with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Mayfield was able to muster up a nine-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in the Browns' first score of the day.

Going into the third quarter, Mayfield had high hopes of bringing some energy to the Browns offense, but couldn’t get anything going, resulting in a scoreless quarter.

Dealing with a nagging rib injury sustained on Oct.11 against the Indianapolis Colts and a stout Steelers’ defense, Mayfield was benched for backup quarterback Case Keenum.

The Browns’ next game is Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. CT against the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS. 

