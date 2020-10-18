OU football: Baker Mayfield struggles with rib ailment, interceptions in Browns' 38-7 loss to Steelers

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a disappointing performance Sunday afternoon, completing ten of 18 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former Heisman winner struggled mightily in the early portions of the first half, producing an unimpressive stat line of 43 passing yards, two interceptions — one of those being a pick-six — and two sacks.
Sunday marked Mayfield’s 11th career game with multiple interceptions, with only Jameis Winston and Philip Rivers having more such games since 2018.
Today marks Baker Mayfield’s 11th career game with multiple interceptions.Only Jameis Winston (13) & Philip Rivers (12) have more such games since Mayfield entered the league in 2018. pic.twitter.com/AqNpLy9biW— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2020
Finally, with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Mayfield was able to muster up a nine-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in the Browns' first score of the day.
.@bakermayfield ➡️ @CALLME_WOOD📺: #CLEvsPIT on CBS pic.twitter.com/UxWCkz8ntJ— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 18, 2020
Going into the third quarter, Mayfield had high hopes of bringing some energy to the Browns offense, but couldn’t get anything going, resulting in a scoreless quarter.
Dealing with a nagging rib injury sustained on Oct.11 against the Indianapolis Colts and a stout Steelers’ defense, Mayfield was benched for backup quarterback Case Keenum.
Case Keenum is in at quarterback.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 18, 2020
The Browns’ next game is Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. CT against the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS.
