OU football: Baker Mayfield struggles in Browns' 38-6 season-opening loss to Baltimore

Former OU and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, losing 38-6 while throwing for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Mayfield started the game with an interception on his fourth pass of the opening drive after he threw 21 during the 2019 season.

Late in the first quarter, Mayfield was able to get his first and only touchdown of the day on a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku.

Njoku was one of Mayfield's main targets today, and had a 28-yard catch right before halftime that set Cleveland up for a field goal. Unfortunately, current Browns and former Sooner kicker Austin Seibert missed the 41-yard kick.

Mayfield struggled against a good Ravens defense for the rest of the day and was sacked twice in the game.

Sunday was Mayfield’s first outing under new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who had been the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator for the last two years. 

Mayfield and the Browns will look to bounce back in their home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sept. 17 on the NFL Network.

