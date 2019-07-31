OU football: Baker Mayfield sports mustache, talks 'elegance' of facial hair at Browns training camp

Fans and media have lined up to see former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield at the Cleveland Brown's training camp, but it's not just his on field performance that has people talking.
Mayfield grew a mustache, which drew some attention from the media after practice on Wednesday. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner gave a cryptic answer on why he decided to grow it out.
"Maybe you'll find out (why I grew the mustache), maybe you won't," Mayfield said. "That's the elegance of having a mustache. You just don't know what's going to happen."
"That's the elegance of having a mustache. You just don't know what's going to happen." - @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/0Co7TFwBxW— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2019
He was later asked if the mustache would lead to him staring in any "films," to which he replied "you'd like that, wouldn't you?"
After a rookie campaign that consisted of Mayfield throwing for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns, the second year quarterback has the ninth highest NFL MVP odds according to the Westgate Superbook.
