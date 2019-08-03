You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield shotguns beer at Cleveland baseball game, excites crowd

Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield throws up the OU hand sign during the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

He's at it again. 

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield once again showed why Cleveland Browns fans are in love with their franchise player. At the Cleveland baseball game Saturday, Mayfield shotgunned a beer on the big screen with the crowd erupting when the second-year quarterback finished. 

Mayfield, who was taken No. 1 overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, looks to build off his successful rookie season in which he led Cleveland to seven wins. With the addition of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns are considered a serious contender to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002-03. 

Last year, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and an NFL rookie record 27 touchdowns. Mayfield and the Browns kickoff their season Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Tennessee Titans. 

And if Saturday is any indication, no matter wins or losses, Cleveland fans are in for a ride. 

