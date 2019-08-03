OU football: Baker Mayfield shotguns beer at Cleveland baseball game, excites crowd

He's at it again.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield once again showed why Cleveland Browns fans are in love with their franchise player. At the Cleveland baseball game Saturday, Mayfield shotgunned a beer on the big screen with the crowd erupting when the second-year quarterback finished.
Baker mayfield shotguns a beer at the #Indians game. Got the people going crazy pic.twitter.com/4m0no5jIEr— Zach Dahl (@ZachDahl24) August 4, 2019
full vid of baker chugging a beer pic.twitter.com/HhE12aUbce— justin (@CleFanForLife) August 4, 2019
"I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, @bakermayfield? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film." - @ColinCowherd (probably)— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2019
Legend. pic.twitter.com/IUCW1Kp4s3
Mayfield, who was taken No. 1 overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, looks to build off his successful rookie season in which he led Cleveland to seven wins. With the addition of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns are considered a serious contender to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002-03.
Last year, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and an NFL rookie record 27 touchdowns. Mayfield and the Browns kickoff their season Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Tennessee Titans.
And if Saturday is any indication, no matter wins or losses, Cleveland fans are in for a ride.
