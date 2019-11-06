OU football: Baker Mayfield shaves handlebar mustache, says 'I didn't deserve it'

To Baker Mayfield, the handlebar mustache is sacred.
Which is why after the Cleveland Browns' quarterback fell to the Denver Broncos, 24-19, Sunday, he shaved it off.
Baker says he shaved off his handlebar mustache because he “didn’t deserve it” after losing to the Broncos 🤣 (via @Jake_Trotter)pic.twitter.com/xWwixJGWdP— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 6, 2019
"I was undefeated, before Sunday, with the handlebar mustache," Mayfield told reporters Wednesday, "so I shaved it off because I didn't deserve it."
The Browns are currently on a four-game losing streak, and will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 10. Mayfield has thrown for 1,963 yards and seven touchdowns, and appears to be in a sophomore slump with 12 interceptions.
