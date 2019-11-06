You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Baker Mayfield shaves handlebar mustache, says 'I didn't deserve it'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield after the Cleveland Browns' 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos Nov. 3

To Baker Mayfield, the handlebar mustache is sacred. 

Which is why after the Cleveland Browns' quarterback fell to the Denver Broncos, 24-19, Sunday, he shaved it off.

"I was undefeated, before Sunday, with the handlebar mustache," Mayfield told reporters Wednesday, "so I shaved it off because I didn't deserve it."

The Browns are currently on a four-game losing streak, and will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 10. Mayfield has thrown for 1,963 yards and seven touchdowns, and appears to be in a sophomore slump with 12 interceptions.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments