OU football: Baker Mayfield shakes rough start, throws 5 touchdown passes in Browns' 37-34 win over Bengals

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to a thrilling 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
Mayfield threw 22 completions on 28 attempts for 297 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He started the contest with his first pass attempt being intercepted by Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips. Over the two following possessions Mayfield had zero completions on four attempts.
Darius Phillips loves the Battle of Ohio📺: #CLEvsCIN LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/Uhzwi1rpII— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 25, 2020
On the Browns fourth and last possession of the half, Mayfield threw five completions on five attempts for 49 yards and a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant to cap it off.
.@hbryant17 is IN FOR SIX!📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/YUSAVXwATs— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2020
To start the second half, Mayfield led the Browns to a 75 yard touchdown drive. Hecompleted five of five again, ending with another touchdown pass to Bryant.
AGAIN!@hbryant17 for SIX 😤📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/Ffakehgdym— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2020
The following possession, Mayfield went a perfect five for five for the third time in the game. He accounted for 68 yards and his third touchdown of the game, this time a 16-yard toss to his other tight end, David Njoku.
CHIEF❗️@bakermayfield finds @David_Njoku80 for the touchdown!📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/26Qnhisw7Y— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2020
After a touchdown from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the Browns were trailing by three with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Mayfield had another drive without an incompletion as he went three for three with an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Kareem Hunt.
.@Kareemhunt7: Reservation for six.📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/bXAyrGCdbn— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2020
With one minute left, the Bengals scored the go ahead touchdown, putting themselves up, 34-31. Mayfield led the Browns to a game winning drive with zero timeouts, sealing the victory with a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds left.
The Throw.The Catch.@bakermayfield to @dpeoplesjones FOR THE WIN.📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/cIlcHw99yr— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2020
After beginning the game with five incompletions over the first three drives, Mayfield finished with six incompletions, with the sixth being a spike on the final drive of the game. The win improves the Browns’ record to 5-2 and puts them in third place in the AFC North.
Cleveland’s next game will be against the Las Vegas Raiders at noon CT next Sunday, Nov. 1 and will be televised on FOX.
