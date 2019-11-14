OU football: Baker Mayfield says Myles Garrett helmet scuffle is 'inexcusable' after 21-7 win over Steelers

Though he led his team to an impressive 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s stellar performance was overshadowed by the actions of his teammate Myles Garrett at the end of the contest.
Though the Browns beat Pittsburgh for the first time since 2014, the victory had an ugly finish. A fight broke out between the two teams in the final seconds of the game, resulting in the ejection of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, along with Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.
Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019
Garrett was the greatest offender, as he attempted to bludgeon Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet. All three ejected players are likely to be suspended, dealing further damage to both teams’ playoff hopes.
“That’s inexcusable,” Mayfield said of the situation after the game. “Rivalry or not, we can’t do that.”
Baker Mayfield incredibly professional after the game on the Myles Garrett vs. Mason Rudolph incident. "It's inexcusable." pic.twitter.com/zdYZHUaufq— Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) November 15, 2019
Mayfield was impressive in the contest, completing 17 of his 32 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.
The second-year signal caller was sharp from the beginning, completing four straight passes to start the game, capped off by a deep ball to Odell Beckham Jr. that appeared to be a touchdown. An official review reversed the call, but Mayfield finished the job on the next play, diving into the end zone for the score.
.@BakerMayfield sneaks in for the @Browns TD!Cleveland leads 7-0. #Browns📺: #PITvsCLE on @NFLNetwork | @NFLonFOX | @PrimeVideoHow to watch: https://t.co/I6INVckndX pic.twitter.com/LZNwKFT3kv— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2019
Cleveland’s second possession was not as successful as their first, but Mayfield made a big play once again on the Browns’ third drive, hitting wideout Jarvis Landry for the wide open score.
.@BakerMayfield finds a wide-open Jarvis Landry for the score! @Browns lead 14-0. #Browns @God_Son80📺: #PITvsCLE on @NFLNetwork | @NFLonFOX | @PrimeVideoHow to watch: https://t.co/I6INVckndX pic.twitter.com/2XgOrFo6CA— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2019
The Browns’ defense shut down Oklahoma State product Rudolph and the Steelers offense in the first half with two sacks and an interception by safety Morgan Burnett, giving Cleveland a 14-0 lead at the break.
Two more interceptions by Browns linebacker Joe Schoebert kept Pittsburgh at bay for the majority of the second half. The Steelers’ only points came late in the third quarter on Mason Rudolph’s touchdown pass to running back Jalen Samuels.
Cleveland extended its lead to two scores with roughly six minutes left in the contest, as Mayfield connected with tight end Stephen Carlson for a touchdown.
.@BakerMayfield extends the play and finds Stephen Carlson in the end zone!#Browns lead 21-7. 📺: #PITvsCLE on @NFLNetwork | @NFLonFOX | @PrimeVideoHow to watch: https://t.co/I6INVckndX pic.twitter.com/DTbxuLElpN— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2019
An interception by Browns cornerback Denzel Ward on the ensuing Pittsburgh drive effectively iced the game, as neither team mustered any more offense after that. Cleveland’s four interceptions in the contest doubled their total for the entire season.
Despite the expected loss of two of their best defensive players, the Browns, now 4-6 on the season, will look to build on their back to back wins as the team takes on the Miami Dolphins at noon Nov. 24 on FOX.
