OU football: Baker Mayfield says his most important college lesson is 'don't run from the cops'

On the first day of the Cleveland Browns' training camp, Baker Mayfield was asked what he thought the most important thing he learned from college was.
The Sooner star's most important lesson learned wasn't in the classroom. It was over 200 miles away from campus in Arkansas back in 2017, when Mayfield tried running from the cops, ultimately being arrested, and receiving charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
"Don't run from the cops," Mayfield said.
College is all about learning.— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) July 26, 2019
Baker Mayfield on the most important lesson he learned in College.
"Don't run from the cops." 😎pic.twitter.com/LtEDLK2fCO
The arrest on Feb. 25 was almost two months after Oklahoma's 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. Since then, Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, made a College Football Playoff appearance in the Rose Bowl, was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and has led the Cleveland Browns to their first win in two years.
