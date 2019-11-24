You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield's surge continues, Steven Parker posts career day, Sooners in the NFL week 12

Fumble recovery

Senior defensive back Steven Parker recovers a fumble during the Rose Bowl against Georgia Jan. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A total of 14 former Sooners took the field for week 12 of the 2019 NFL season. Here's a look at two of the more notable performances.

Baker Mayfield

The Browns quarterback was sharp in his team's 41-24 win over the Miami Dolphins, completing 24 of his 34 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns while throwing just one interception. 

Mayfield's improved play has vaulted Cleveland up the standings, placing the now 5-6 team within striking distance of an AFC wild card.

Steven Parker

The Dolphins safety had the best game of his young career in his team's loss to the Browns, making four solo tackles and seven total on the afternoon.

Following the contest, Parker shared a hug with Baker Mayfield, his teammate at OU from 2015-2017.

Other NFL performances:

Washington running back Adrian Peterson carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards and caught one pass for 22 yards.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught five passes for 15 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 18 carries for 79 yards. 

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook made eight catches for 69 yards.   

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford held Broncos all-pro defensive end Von Miller to just one sack in a winning effort.

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had one reception for six yards.

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped hold the Saints' defensive ends to just one sack.

Washington punter Tress Way punted five times for 280 yards with an average of  52 yards per punt. 

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips made two total tackles.

Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert made each of his five extra point attempts and two of his three field goal tries. 

Carolina Panthers defensive end Gerald McCoy had one tackle and two quarterback hits.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans made two total tackles.

