OU football: Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue to be unveiled at Sooners' spring game

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced that former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue will be unveiled at the spring game on April 18.
Riley also announced that Baker Mayfield's Heisman Statue will be unveiled in GFOMS on the spring game— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) March 9, 2020
Riley said that the statue will be unveiled in the stadium as "part of the game" as opposed to the traditional unveiling in Heisman Park outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
"Instead of a ceremony outside the stadium, why not include all 50, 60, 70-thousand, why not include all of them in that moment?" Riley said.
Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, after leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff for the second time in his career. He threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns in his Heisman season, and was the No. 1 selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.
