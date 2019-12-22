OU football: Baker Mayfield's Browns eliminated from postseason in loss to Baltimore Ravens

With his team's postseason hopes hanging in the balance, Baker Mayfield failed to deliver a season saving win, as the Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 31-15, on Sunday afternoon.
Entering the matchup, the Browns were in need of a victory coupled with an Indianapolis win and Pittsburgh and Tennessee losses to keep their playoff chances intact.
Mayfield looked poised on the sideline beforehand as he prepared himself for the crucial contest.
This man will never give up.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/0bMg5bN3cj— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 22, 2019
The two division rivals remained quiet through the first quarter, and Mayfield would strike first in the second, hitting tight end Demetrius Harris for a touchdown.
The @Browns score first! #Browns📺: #BALvsCLE on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/csMF3GLW6Z pic.twitter.com/tNkOPgLPDP— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019
After former Sooner Austin Seibert's missed extra point, Cleveland would hold a 6-0 lead for the majority of the second quarter.
The Ravens would respond right before the half, as quarterback Lamar Jackson found another former Sooner, tight end Mark Andrews, for a 39-yard touchdown off of busted coverage, giving Baltimore a 7-6 advantage.
After a quick Cleveland punt, Jackson would find Andrews in the end zone again for a 14-yard score, giving the Ravens a 14-6 lead at the break.
Coming out of the locker room, Baltimore would absorb nearly half of the third quarter with its first drive of the period, ending the march with Jackson's 12-yard touchdown pass to running back Mark Ingram.
Facing a 15-point deficit, Mayfield remained resilient, engineering a drive into enemy territory that resulted in an Austin Seibert 47-yard field goal.
After Cleveland's defense held Baltimore to a field goal on the ensuing drive, Mayfield capped off the Browns' next possession with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
.@BakerMayfield to @OBJ!Beautiful throw and catch for the TD. #Browns📺: #BALvsCLE on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/csMF3GLW6Z pic.twitter.com/2FYeuWeJ1S— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019
After a failed two-point conversion attempt, Cleveland would trail Baltimore by nine, until an 18-yard rushing touchdown by Ravens running back Justice Hill extended the Baltimore lead to 16.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey would intercept Mayfield's errant pass on the next drive, sealing the Baltimore win and eliminating Cleveland from playoff contention.
Mayfield finished the day with 20 completions on 33 attempts for 192 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Though they will miss the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year, Mayfield's squad will look to finish the regular season on a high note as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at noon CT on Dec. 29 on CBS.
