OU football: Baker Mayfield responds to Rex Ryan's comments

Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield walks on the field during the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former NFL head coach turned NFL analyst Rex Ryan made harsh comments on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday about Baker Mayfield and his slow start to the 2019 season.

“Overrated as hell,” Ryan said of the former Sooner. “Look, I bought into the dang hype. Not to the point to where everyone is saying he’s gonna be league MVP. What? What’s he doing right?”

Ryan continued, “He’s a one-read guy, and then he’s gonna improvise. He’s gotta realize, you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball is not coming out in rhythm, he’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

Mayfield responded to the media after Browns’ practice on Wednesday about Ryan’s comments: “It is whatever. In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, ‘if you do not wear orange and brown, you do not matter,’ and Rex Ryan does not have any colors right now for a reason, so it is OK.”

Mayfield’s sophomore season has had a rocky start. He’s 1-2 with his only win coming against a depleted Jets team. He’s thrown for 805 yards, 3 TD’s and 5 INT’s to start the season, with a quarterback rating of 70.3, down from his 93.7 rating of his rookie year.

Mayfield and the Browns look to gather some momentum in their next matchup at Baltimore on Sunday.

