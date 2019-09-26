OU football: Baker Mayfield responds to Rex Ryan's comments

Former NFL head coach turned NFL analyst Rex Ryan made harsh comments on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday about Baker Mayfield and his slow start to the 2019 season.
“Overrated as hell,” Ryan said of the former Sooner. “Look, I bought into the dang hype. Not to the point to where everyone is saying he’s gonna be league MVP. What? What’s he doing right?”
Ryan continued, “He’s a one-read guy, and then he’s gonna improvise. He’s gotta realize, you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball is not coming out in rhythm, he’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”
Rex Ryan called Baker Mayfield "overrated as hell" and @PatMcAfeeShow is BAFFLED! pic.twitter.com/M9pdoS6pRW— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 23, 2019
Mayfield responded to the media after Browns’ practice on Wednesday about Ryan’s comments: “It is whatever. In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, ‘if you do not wear orange and brown, you do not matter,’ and Rex Ryan does not have any colors right now for a reason, so it is OK.”
"If you don't wear orange and brown you don't matter, and Rex Ryan doesn't have any colors right now for a reason ..."— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2019
–Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan calling him "overrated" pic.twitter.com/hcYCCPrXR6
Mayfield’s sophomore season has had a rocky start. He’s 1-2 with his only win coming against a depleted Jets team. He’s thrown for 805 yards, 3 TD’s and 5 INT’s to start the season, with a quarterback rating of 70.3, down from his 93.7 rating of his rookie year.
Mayfield and the Browns look to gather some momentum in their next matchup at Baltimore on Sunday.
