OU football: Baker Mayfield ranked No. 50 in NFL Top 100

  • Updated
Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield runs the ball during the Rose Bowl against Georgia Jan. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Going into his second year as an NFL quarterback, Baker Mayfield lands at No. 50 in the annual NFL Top 100 Players list, ranked by NFL players.

The Cleveland Browns star threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns in his rookie 2018 season and earned the starting job after replacing Tyrod Taylor. Mayfield led the Browns to their first win in almost two years.

Former Oklahoma defensive end Gerald McCoy — now on the Carolina Panthers — is ranked at No. 75.

The NFL has released all the rankings from 100 down to 41, with the rest being released throughout the next few weeks.

