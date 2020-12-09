You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for week 13

Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 4.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for week 13 on Wednesday.

Mayfield led his team to a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday on the back of his four touchdown passes, all of which came in the first half. He completed 25 of 33 throws for 334 yards in the 41-35 road win.

This season, Mayfield had completed 62.7 percent of his throws for 2,442 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has a 97.9 passer rating through 13 games.

This is the second weekly award that Mayfield has won this season, as he earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his week seven performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mayfield started three years for the Sooners from 2015 to 2017, throwing for 12,292 passing yards and 119 touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and earned First-team All-American honors in 2015 and 2017, the same years he also won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Mayfield and the Browns (9-3) will take the field again at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Dec. 14 at 7:15 PM CT on ESPN.

