OU football: Baker Mayfield, Lincoln Riley among prominent Sooners participating in Blackout Tuesday on social media

Mayfield and Riley

Then-senior quarterback Baker Mayfield high-fives Coach Lincoln Riley Nov. 25, 2017.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

After days of peaceful protest demonstrations across the country, those in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have taken to social media with a different type of demonstration — multiple distinguished Sooners are among them.

#BlackoutTuesday features social media users across multiple platforms posting black squares in solidarity against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident who was arrested for a nonviolent crime. 

Former Sooners Baker Mayfield and Adrian Peterson, along with current Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley, participated in the movement Tuesday morning.

“There’s right, and then there’s wrong,” Mayfield wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Come together for equality. #BlackoutTuesday”

View this post on Instagram

There’s right, and then there’s wrong. Come together for equality. #BlackOutTuesday✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday 2020

A post shared by Adrian AD/AP Peterson (@adrianpeterson) on

View this post on Instagram

🙏

A post shared by Lincoln Riley (@ou_lincolnriley) on

Riley also voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement via Twitter on May 31. 

“We have a long ways to go as a society," Riley said in the tweet. "I am committed to being a part of the change."

Other former Sooners that have used their social media platform in support of #BlackoutTuesday include rookie NFL draftees Jalen Hurts, Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore.

“Be committed to change, I’m all in,” Hurts said in his post before concluding, "It could’ve been me."

View this post on Instagram

Change must come...by any means necessary!✊🏾 BLACKLIVESMATTER #blackouttuesday

A post shared by Kenneth Murray (@kmurr9y_) on

As for current OU players involved in the virtual demonstration, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., center Creed Humphrey and quarterback Spencer Rattler also posted Tuesday morning. 

“A riot is the language of the unheard,” Wease Jr. said in his Instagram caption, citing a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

View this post on Instagram

A riot is the language of the unheard. #blackouttuesday

A post shared by Theo Wease Jr. (@theoweasejr) on

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey56) on

View this post on Instagram

Black Lives Matter! ✊🏽 #blackouttuesday

A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler) on

Many of the current members of the OU coaching staff joined the movement via Twitter Tuesday morning as well. 

