OU football: Baker Mayfield, Lincoln Riley among prominent Sooners participating in Blackout Tuesday on social media

After days of peaceful protest demonstrations across the country, those in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have taken to social media with a different type of demonstration — multiple distinguished Sooners are among them.
#BlackoutTuesday features social media users across multiple platforms posting black squares in solidarity against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident who was arrested for a nonviolent crime.
Former Sooners Baker Mayfield and Adrian Peterson, along with current Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley, participated in the movement Tuesday morning.
“There’s right, and then there’s wrong,” Mayfield wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Come together for equality. #BlackoutTuesday”
View this post on Instagram
There’s right, and then there’s wrong. Come together for equality. #BlackOutTuesday✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿
Riley also voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement via Twitter on May 31.
I ALWAYS stand with my players and I am thankful that I was raised in a home that taught me that no human, regardless of race, religion,or any other factor...should ever be treated differently...we have a long ways to go as a society- I am committed to being a part of the change— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) May 31, 2020
“We have a long ways to go as a society," Riley said in the tweet. "I am committed to being a part of the change."
Other former Sooners that have used their social media platform in support of #BlackoutTuesday include rookie NFL draftees Jalen Hurts, Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore.
“Be committed to change, I’m all in,” Hurts said in his post before concluding, "It could’ve been me."
View this post on Instagram
Change must come...by any means necessary!✊🏾 BLACKLIVESMATTER #blackouttuesday
As for current OU players involved in the virtual demonstration, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., center Creed Humphrey and quarterback Spencer Rattler also posted Tuesday morning.
“A riot is the language of the unheard,” Wease Jr. said in his Instagram caption, citing a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.
Many of the current members of the OU coaching staff joined the movement via Twitter Tuesday morning as well.
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/vFGBwM7Mzz— Coach Grinch (@CoachGrinch) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesdsay pic.twitter.com/1D8DbAR9Jg— calvin thibodeaux (@CoachThibbs) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/4oZoD8tswV— Roy Manning (@CoachRoyM) June 2, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6scutqukOF— Jamar Cain (@coachjcain) June 2, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Ys1jxEva1G— Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) June 2, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.