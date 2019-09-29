OU football: Baker Mayfield leads Cleveland Browns to win over Mark Andrews' Baltimore Ravens, Sooners in NFL week 4

A total of 16 former Sooners took the field in week four of the 2019 NFL Season. Here’s a look at some of the more impressive performances of the day:
Baker Mayfield
After being bashed publicly by ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan earlier this week, Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield let his play speak for itself in Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mayfield began the scoring in the first quarter with a touchdown pass to tight-end Ricky Seals-Jones on a very well drawn-up play.
Baker Mayfield to Ricky Seals-Jones for the touchdown! Browns lead 7-0.
While Cleveland primarily leaned on its running game in this one, Mayfield still managed to complete 20 of his 30 pass attempts for 342 yards, and limited his turnovers to just one interception in the 40-25 victory.
Mark Andrews
While his team couldn’t quite bring home the win on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens’ tight-end Mark Andrews still continued to rack up the receptions, catching 4 of 8 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown.
We've got a one possession game in Baltimore!
Andrews now has three touchdown catches in four games this season after totaling the same number of scores in his 16 game rookie campaign in 2018.
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray and his team were still looking for their first win of the season as the Seattle Seahawks rolled into town on Sunday.
Murray definitely showed some flashes of brilliance in the contest, especially on a nine yard touchdown scramble late in the fourth quarter.
Good luck catching Kyler Murray
The resilient rookie ultimately finished his day with 22 completions on 32 attempts with 241 passing yards and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 27 yards. Unfortunately, Arizona would have to wait another week for that elusive first victory, as they were steamrolled by Seattle, 27-10.
Other NFL Performances:
Giants’ WR Sterling Shepard: 7 REC, 76 YDS
Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown: 4 REC, 22 YDS
Washington RB Adrian Peterson: 11 CAR, 28 YDS
Jaguars’ WR Dede Westbrook: 5 REC, 66 YDS
Eagles’ OT Lane Johnson: Helped Philadelphia offensive line hold Green Bay defense to zero sacks in 34-27 win
Bills’ OT Cody Ford: 1 Fumble recovered in loss to Patriots
Ravens’ OT Orlando Brown: Held Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett to zero sacks in loss to Browns
Panthers’ OG/OT Daryl Williams: Helped team to 297 TOT YDS of offense in win over Texans
Ravens’ S Tony Jefferson: 6 TOT, 2 SOLO
Texans’ WR Kenny Stills: 2 REC, 24 YDS
Buccaneers’ LB Devante Bond: 1 SOLO
Bills’ DT Jordan Phillips: 1 SOLO TFL
Washington P Tress Way: 6 Punts, 319 YDS, 53.2 AVG
Browns’ K Austin Seibert: 2/2 FG, 4/4 XP
Dolphins’ S Stephen Parker: 3 SOLO
Broncos’ LB Corey Nelson: 3 TOT
