OU football: Baker Mayfield leads Cleveland Browns to dominant win over Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Cleveland’s 40-25 win over Baltimore.
Mayfield connected with Ricky Seals-Jones on a wide open shallow cross for the first touchdown of the game.
Baker Mayfield to Ricky Seals-Jones for the touchdown! Browns lead 7-0.— Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) September 29, 2019
pic.twitter.com/XzucZRQxFx
Cleveland neutralized Baltimore’s pass rush by leaning on Nick Chubb and the run game with power runs and tosses to the outside, as well as the short passing game. Chubb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
Despite star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being held to two receptions for 20 yards, the passing offense continued to succeed through Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry. Mayfield connected with Landry on eight receptions for 167 yards.
The 2017 Heisman Winner and the Browns will look to keep their momentum going against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Oct. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.