OU football: Baker Mayfield leads Cleveland Browns to dominant win over Baltimore Ravens

Mayfield runs

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield runs from the defense during the Rose Bowl against Georgia Jan. 1. Mayfield signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns, reportedly worth $32.68 million 

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Cleveland’s 40-25 win over Baltimore.

Mayfield connected with Ricky Seals-Jones on a wide open shallow cross for the first touchdown of the game.

Cleveland neutralized Baltimore’s pass rush by leaning on Nick Chubb and the run game with power runs and tosses to the outside, as well as the short passing game. Chubb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Despite star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being held to two receptions for 20 yards, the passing offense continued to succeed through Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry. Mayfield connected with Landry on eight receptions for 167 yards.

The 2017 Heisman Winner and the Browns will look to keep their momentum going against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Oct. 7.

 

