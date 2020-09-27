OU football: Baker Mayfield leads Browns to winning record, Kyler Murray's Cardinals fall, Sooners in the NFL week 3

During week three of the 2020 NFL season, 11 former Sooners took the field on Sunday.
Here are some of the noteworthy preformances:
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback led his team to a 30-24 win over the Washington Football Team. Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
.@bakermayfield finds @hbryant17 for his first NFL TD‼️📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xfFKd9bQbc— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020
Sunday’s victory marks the first time the Browns have had a winning record since 2014.
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback struggled in a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. Murray threw for 270 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Speed, speed and more speed.Touchdown @AndyIsabella5!📺 #DETvsAZ on FOX pic.twitter.com/zHqQPHq5jc— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 27, 2020
Murray also ran 5 times for 29 yards and the team's only rushing touchdown.
Other performances:
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson helped hold the Bengals to only three sacks.
Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb caught five passes for 65 yards on six targets.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 49 yards on 17 carries and had two receptions for 16 yards.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had two solo tackles and five total tackles.
Vikings offensive guard Dru Samia helped hold the Titans to two sacks.
Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had three catches for 35 yards on four targets.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made his NFL debut with two rushes for eight yards.
Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped hold the Rams to four sacks.
49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Giants to two sacks.
