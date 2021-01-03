OU football: Baker Mayfield leads Browns to playoffs, Sterling Shepard, Marquise Brown, Adrian Peterson rack up scores, Sooners in the NFL week 17

19 former Sooners took the field Sunday afternoon during week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.
Here are some notable performances:
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 17 of 27 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed six times for 44 yards.
.@bakermayfield finds @AustinHooper18 for SIX!📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/3BgBKaFtmA— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2021
BAKER! @browns @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/V2Wuh1X3zt— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
“There’s a new standard here, and it needs to keep that way.”Baker Mayfield expects the @Browns to be in the playoffs for the long haul, not just this season. (@EvanWashburn) pic.twitter.com/RNaQQljYsH— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 3, 2021
Mayfield and the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-22, to clinch their first playoff berth since 2002, and will play the Steelers again next weekend.
Sterling Shepard
The New York Giants wide receiver had eight catches for 112 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed two times for 24 yards and one touchdown.
The @Giants start hot.Sterling Shepard runs for the 23-yard TD! #TogetherBlue📺: #DALvsNYG on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EMdqIO97si pic.twitter.com/jdUAj5QxcL— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
SHEP GETTIN' AFTER IT!Watch live: https://t.co/cLanMzBpPN pic.twitter.com/S0JHZ4RNmP— New York Giants (@Giants) January 3, 2021
Shepard’s big game led New York to a 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and they can make the playoffs if the Washington Football Team loses to the Eagles Sunday evening.
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown
The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver had five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns for his first multi-touchdown game of the season.
Hollywood 😎 @Lj_era8 | @Primetime_jet📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EMdqIO97si pic.twitter.com/HdHd2Esnxu— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
Lamar’s third touchdown pass of the day! @Primetime_jet #RavensFlock📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EMdqIO97si pic.twitter.com/WTfYFyjFkP— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
Brown and the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 38-3, to clinch a playoff spot, and will play the Tennessee Titans next weekend.
Adrian Peterson
The Detroit Lions running back had seven rushes for 63 yards and a touchdown to finish the year with seven scores.
Vintage strides from @AdrianPeterson. #OnePride📺: #MINvsDET on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EMdqIO97si pic.twitter.com/cgv2PqOY87— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
.@AdrianPeterson scoring TDs against his former team 💪 #OnePride📺: #MINvsDET on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EMdqIO97si pic.twitter.com/UVf0xPidVM— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
Despite Peterson’s solid game, the Lions lost, 37-35, to the Minnesota Vikings.
Other Performances:
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed eight of 11 passes for 87 yards along with two rushes for three yards while dealing with an ankle injury.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine had nine rushes for 51 yards.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 43 yards, one rush for three yards, and one punt return for two negative yards.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had four catches for 27 yards.
Broncos cornerback Parnell Motley had six total tackles, three solo, and one pass deflection in his first career start.
Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore had four total tackles and one solo.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. had three total tackles and one solo, giving him the new Chargers rookie record for tackles with 106 on the year.
Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had three total tackles and one solo.
Ravens offensive guard Ben Powers helped hold the Bengals to zero sacks.
Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had one solo tackle.
Cowboys safety Steven Parker had one solo tackle.
Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe had one tackle.
Bengals kicker Austin Seibert made his lone field goal attempt from 38 yards out.
Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. helped hold the Bengals to zero sacks.
Bills offensive guard Daryl Williams helped hold the Dolphins to one sack.
49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Seahawks to three sacks.
