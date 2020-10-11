You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Baker Mayfield leads Browns to 32-23 win over Colts, rib injury X-rays return negative

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read
Mayfield runs

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield takes off across the field Nov. 18.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to a 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon while suffering a rib injury for which X-rays were negative.

Mayfield finished the game throwing 21 of 37 completions for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He started off the contest throwing three of five completions for 57 yards on the opening drive that resulted in a field goal from the six-yard line. 

After a quick touchdown from the Colts, the Browns rattled off two touchdown drives. Mayfield tossed for 11 of 15 with two rushes for 16 yards. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to running back Kareem Hunt and a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins. 

At the end of the half, Mayfield had tallied 228 yards while throwing 19 of 28 completions and two touchdowns, leading the Browns to a 20-10 lead.

In the Browns first drive of the second half Mayfield threw an interception to linebacker Bobby Okereke.

After two drives of quick punts, Mayfield threw his second interception to linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. 

Following a late comeback attempt by the Colts, Mayfield’s first half was enough to hold onto the lead. The win marks the first time that the Cleveland Browns are 4-1 in 26 years.

After Mayfield suffered a rib injury in the fourth quarter, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Mayfield would undergo X-rays to determine the extent of the ailment. Fortunately, Mayfield's X-rays yielded a good result and he said after the game he expects to play in Cleveland's next game.

The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 18, at noon CT. The game will be televised on CBS.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments