OU football: Baker Mayfield leads Browns to 24-22 win over Steelers, 1st playoff berth since 2002

Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield prepares to throw the ball in the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 4.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 17 of 27 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown in a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday to clinch his team’s first playoff appearance since 2002.

Mayfield began the game by leading his offense to a 47-yard touchdown rush from running back Nick Chubb. Midway through the second quarter, Mayfield found wide receiver Rashard Higgins for 42 yards, leading to a field goal from kicker Cody Parkey.

Mayfield finished the first half tossing seven of 15 completions for 114 yards to close out the first half with a 6-10 lead. On the Browns’ second drive of the third quarter, Mayfield capped an 8-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper.

Then, Cleveland’s defense intercepted the ball from Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph on the 20-yard line. Four plays later, wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a three yard touchdown rush to put the Browns up, 24-9.

The Steelers made a late comeback and scored a touchdown with 1:23 left in the game, needing only a two point conversion to tie the game. Rudolph’s pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool fell incomplete, and after a failed onside kick attempt from Pittsburgh, Mayfield ran for a first down to seal the game and the playoff berth.

The Browns will meet Pittsburgh again next week in the postseason wild card round at a time and date to be determined.

