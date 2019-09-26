You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray star in second Nissan Heisman House commercial together

Heisman House/Kyler Murray NFL Draft suit
Top from right to left: Eddie George, Bo Jackson, Tim Tebow, Marcus Mariota, Tim Brown and Derrick Henry. Baker and Emily Mayfield are sitting down. Photo courtesy of emilywmayfield Instagram.

Former Oklahoma quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield starred in their second Nissan Heisman House commercial.

This is the second Heisman House commercial that the two have appeared in together, with the first airing in August.

Mayfield and Murray both led the Sooners to 12-2 records, Big 12 Championships and College Football Playoff appearances in their final years in Norman in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Both also went on to be the first overall picks in the NFL Draft after their Heisman campaigns.

