OU football: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray star in second Nissan Heisman House commercial together

Former Oklahoma quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield starred in their second Nissan Heisman House commercial.
Kyler Murray still wants to play baseball?— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 26, 2019
That's not gonna fly at the @NissanUSA Heisman House 😂 pic.twitter.com/R6PEED0LGg
This is the second Heisman House commercial that the two have appeared in together, with the first airing in August.
The boys are back in town!— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 30, 2019
(📍@NissanUSA) pic.twitter.com/sofUR99HHh
Mayfield and Murray both led the Sooners to 12-2 records, Big 12 Championships and College Football Playoff appearances in their final years in Norman in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Both also went on to be the first overall picks in the NFL Draft after their Heisman campaigns.
