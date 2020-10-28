You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray named AFC, NFC Offensive Players of the Week

  • Updated
Murray and Mayfield

Then-sophomore quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball after then-senior quarterback Baker Mayfield pitched it to him during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray have won Offensive Player of the Week honors for week 7 for the AFC and NFC, respectively.

Both quarterbacks had outstanding performances after pulling off nearly identical 37-34 come-from-behind victories. Mayfield threw 22 completions on 27 attempts for 297 passing yards and five touchdowns in a win over the Bengals, while Murray threw 34 completions on 48 attempts for 360 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime win over the Seahawks. Murray also rushed for 67 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.

Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma in 2014 after one year at Texas Tech. In three years of starting for the Sooners, he threw for 12,292 passing yards and 119 touchdowns. He also rushed for 893 yards and 18 touchdowns. Mayfield won many awards during his time at OU, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year twice while earning first-team All-American honors in 2015 and 2017. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 along with the Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Davey O’Brien awards while leading his team to the College Football Playoff.

Murray transferred to Oklahoma in 2015 after one year at Texas A&M. He took over the starting duties after Mayfield left in 2018 and threw for 4,361 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on 140 carries. He won the Heisman Trophy, the Davey O’Brien award, and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while leading the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff. 

Mayfield and Murray have both led their respective teams to 5-2 records this season with eyes on a potential division title. Mayfield and the Browns take the field again Sunday at home against the Oakland Raiders at noon CT on CBS. Meanwhile, Murray and the Cardinals don’t take the field again until Nov. 8 against the Miami Dolphins at 3:25 PM CT on CBS.

