OU football: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray featured in new Heisman House commercial

The boys are back in town.
Former Oklahoma quarterbacks and Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were featured in the newest Nissan Heisman House commercial for the upcoming college football season.
The boys are back in town!— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 30, 2019
(📍@NissanUSA) pic.twitter.com/sofUR99HHh
This was Murray's first appearance in the famous commercial, while Mayfield made several last year.
Baker Mayfield announces his presence at the Nissan Heisman House with authority.#PlantTheFlag #Sooners pic.twitter.com/25huUEvXAh— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) August 30, 2018
Mayfield, winner of the 2017 Heisman, and Murray, winner of the 2018 Hiesman, were the first teammates ever to win the award back-to-back. They also each went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, with Mayfield going to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and Murray to the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.
It's safe to say this won't be the last we see of Mayfield and Murray this season, as more commercials featuring the two are expected to be released throughout the year.
