OU football: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray featured in new Heisman House commercial

  • Updated
Heisman House/Kyler Murray NFL Draft suit (copy)
Top from right to left: Eddie George, Bo Jackson, Tim Tebow, Marcus Mariota, Tim Brown and Derrick Henry. Baker and Emily Mayfield are sitting down. Photo courtesy of emilywmayfield Instagram.

The boys are back in town. 

Former Oklahoma quarterbacks and Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were featured in the newest Nissan Heisman House commercial for the upcoming college football season. 

This was Murray's first appearance in the famous commercial, while Mayfield made several last year. 

Mayfield, winner of the 2017 Heisman, and Murray, winner of the 2018 Hiesman, were the first teammates ever to win the award back-to-back. They also each went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, with Mayfield going to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and Murray to the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

It's safe to say this won't be the last we see of Mayfield and Murray this season, as more commercials featuring the two are expected to be released throughout the year. 

