OU football: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Adrian Peterson deliver quality performances, Sooners in the NFL week 13

There were eight former Sooners who played Sunday afternoon during week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
Here are some notable performances:
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 25 of 33 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns along with one fumble. He rushed four times for five yards while also catching one pass for six yards.
TRICKY TRICKY 🙃📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/6ieWefQtFV— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020
.@bakermayfield finds @God_Son80 in the back of the end zone for SIX!📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/VE4xOVpslK— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020
BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/Vaz0ZGcdFK— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020
75-yard TD❗️@bakermayfield finds @dpeoplesjones for six!📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/lF3XS1AEex— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020
A thing of beauty 😍@bakermayfield finds @CALLME_WOOD for the touchdown!📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/wuvBuKgjL6— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020
Mayfield’s great performance led the Browns to a 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns along with one interception and two fumbles. He also rushed five times for 15 yards.
He gone.📺 #LARvsAZ on FOX📱 https://t.co/QGajPnexpn pic.twitter.com/JMlURpTTj2— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 6, 2020
Just put it near him.#ProBowlVote x @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/TSdZ9Z9ptY— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 6, 2020
ANOTAN... PERO MUY TARDE Kyler Murray es presionado pero logra sacar pase a Dan Arnold en las diagonales Rams 38-28 Cardinals #NFLxFOX pic.twitter.com/lKX5HQv1Dk— FOX Impacto NFL (@FOXImpactoNFL) December 7, 2020
Murray’s three touchdowns were not enough as the Cardinals lost, 38-28, to the Los Angeles Rams.
Adrian Peterson
The Detroit Lions running back had 16 rushes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Sunday marked Peterson’s second straight game with two rushing touchdowns moving his season total to six.
.@AdrianPeterson carries it in for the score❗️#DETvsCHI | 📺 FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/LAOQz0jCaG— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2020
.@AdrianPeterson powers it in for the score 😤#DETvsCHI | 📺 FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/BCaMePY4fF— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2020
Peterson’s touchdown late in the fourth gave the Lions the 34-30 win over the Chicago Bears.
Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback completed five of 12 passes for 109 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 29 yards.
.@JalenHurts has his first NFL touchdown!#PHIvsGB | #FlyEaglesFly📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/TuRPDyFU0k— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 6, 2020
The touchdown was Hurts’ first touchdown of his career but it was not able to deliver the Eagles as they lost, 30-16, to the Green Bay Packers.
Kenneth Murray
The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker finished the game with 14 tackles (12 solo) with two being for a loss of yards. He also had his first career sack along with a quarterback hit.
first career sack for the rook 💪@KennethMurray | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/ghQyGDzhtp— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 6, 2020
Despite Murray’s great effort, the Chargers lost, 45-0, to the New England Patriots.
Sterling Shepard
The New York Giants wide receiver had one catch for 22 yards. He also had a big catch on a two point conversion.
Shep with the cherry on top! Watch live: https://t.co/cLanMzBpPN pic.twitter.com/qDRijcYHYk— New York Giants (@Giants) December 6, 2020
The Giants got the upset win over the Seattle Seahawks with a 17-12 victory.
Other Performances:
Bengals running back Samaje Perine had three rushes for seven yards.
Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had one quarterback hit.
