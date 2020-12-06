You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Adrian Peterson deliver quality performances, Sooners in the NFL week 13

  • Updated
Mayfield smiles

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield smiles toward the fans after winning against TCU Nov. 11.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

There were eight former Sooners who played Sunday afternoon during week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Here are some notable performances:

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 25 of 33 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns along with one fumble. He rushed four times for five yards while also catching one pass for six yards.

Mayfield’s great performance led the Browns to a 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns along with one interception and two fumbles. He also rushed five times for 15 yards.

Murray’s three touchdowns were not enough as the Cardinals lost, 38-28, to the Los Angeles Rams.

Adrian Peterson

The Detroit Lions running back had 16 rushes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Sunday marked Peterson’s second straight game with two rushing touchdowns moving his season total to six.

Peterson’s touchdown late in the fourth gave the Lions the 34-30 win over the Chicago Bears.

Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback completed five of 12 passes for 109 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 29 yards.

The touchdown was Hurts’ first touchdown of his career but it was not able to deliver the Eagles as they lost, 30-16, to the Green Bay Packers.

Kenneth Murray

The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker finished the game with 14 tackles (12 solo) with two being for a loss of yards. He also had his first career sack along with a quarterback hit.

Despite Murray’s great effort, the Chargers lost, 45-0, to the New England Patriots.

Sterling Shepard

The New York Giants wide receiver had one catch for 22 yards. He also had a big catch on a two point conversion.

The Giants got the upset win over the Seattle Seahawks with a 17-12 victory.

Other Performances:

Bengals running back Samaje Perine had three rushes for seven yards.

Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had one quarterback hit.

