OU football: Baker Mayfield impresses in Cleveland Browns' preseason game

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield pumps up the crowd during the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Baker's back. 

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to the NFL in style Thursday night. Mayfield only played one possession for the Cleveland Browns, going 5-of-6, 77 yards and one touchdown. 

Mayfield is expected to have a breakout second season with the Browns, after helping them win seven games last season as a rookie. Two years ago, Mayfield helped the Sooners to a College Football Playoff berth and won the 2017 Heisman Trophy. During his time at OU, he threw for 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns. 

If the preseason is any indication, Cleveland might have a lot to cheer about this season. 

