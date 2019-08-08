OU football: Baker Mayfield impresses in Cleveland Browns' preseason game

Baker's back.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to the NFL in style Thursday night. Mayfield only played one possession for the Cleveland Browns, going 5-of-6, 77 yards and one touchdown.
.@bakermayfield makes quick work 😳— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2019
Mayfield to Higgins for SIX!#WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/382STt7TXk
5-for-6— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2019
77 yards
1 TD@bakermayfield calls it a night 👍 pic.twitter.com/M7DmOByXXu
Mayfield is expected to have a breakout second season with the Browns, after helping them win seven games last season as a rookie. Two years ago, Mayfield helped the Sooners to a College Football Playoff berth and won the 2017 Heisman Trophy. During his time at OU, he threw for 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns.
If the preseason is any indication, Cleveland might have a lot to cheer about this season.
