OU football: Baker Mayfield helps Browns to 22-17 win over Eagles, best 10-game start since 1994

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to a 22-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, completing 12 of 22 passes for 204 yards and rushing six times for nine yards.
BROWNS WIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/6bA6WdXlag— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 22, 2020
On the Browns’ first offensive possession, Mayfield threw zero completions on three attempts, which resulted in a quick punt. On Cleveland's second possession, Mayfield tossed three completions on five attempts, including a 43-yard pass to receiver Rashard Higgins. The Browns had a fourth and goal from the one yard line and were stopped on downs.
For the rest of the first half, Mayfield went 5-of-8 for 43 yards. The Browns offense scored zero points in the first half, and the only points for either team came from a pick six thrown by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
On the Browns' opening possession of the second half, Mayfield was sacked into a fumble, which was recovered by the Eagles.
Dogs gotta eat.#PHIvsCLE | #FlyEaglesFly📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ghfdI4q86X— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2020
Mayfield finished the second half tossing six of eight completions for 102 yards. His performance wasn’t award worthy, but he still helped the Browns move to 7-3 and pass the Baltimore Ravens for second place in the AFC North. Mayfield has also led the Browns to their best start through 10 games since 1994.
The Cleveland #Browns are 7-3. Best start through 10 games since 1994. That team advanced to the second round of the playoffs.— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 22, 2020
Next, the Browns matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road on Sunday, Nov. 29 at noon CT on CBS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.